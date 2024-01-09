National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 9, 2024 07:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 07:08 PM

National Election 2024

Commonwealth secretary-general congratulates PM

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland. Photo: Commonwealth Secretariat's official website

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

"My congratulations to you- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on your electoral victory," she said.

The Commonwealth Secretariat stands ready to partner with Bangladesh to achieve national priorities and looks forward to working with the PM for the people of Bangladesh and all members of the Commonwealth Family, she added.

push notification