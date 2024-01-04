Samsung Galaxy S24 rumoured to be unveiled on January 17

Samsung has confirmed that it would launch its latest unpacked event on 17 January 2024. In a recent advertisement, Samsung has also teased about unveiling its S24 lineup.

According to an official post by the company, Samsung electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose, California, USA. At the event, Samsung will unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an "all-new mobile experience powered by AI".

Samsung's latest lineup, likely to be named S24, S24+ and the S24 Ultra, are expected to have 6.2, 6.7 and 6.8 inch displays, respectively. The S24 and S24+ are expected to be sporting a trio of rear-facing cameras. On the other hand, S24 Ultra is expected to include a 200-megapixel sensor. The latest series is likely to harness the power-efficient Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Android phones, according to reports.

The Unpacked event kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time which is 12 a.m. in Bangladesh. The event will be available to stream from here.