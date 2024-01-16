Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Apple overtakes Samsung in annual smartphone shipments

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:21 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:27 PM
Samsung Apple
According to IDC, Apple's total mobile shipments reached 234.6 million, outpacing Samsung's 226.6 million.

Apple has surpassed Samsung in smartphone shipments for the first time in a year, as reported by IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Although IDC acknowledges that its data is preliminary Canalys, a research agency also supports Apple claiming the top spot in 2023.

According to IDC, Apple's total mobile shipments reached 234.6 million, outpacing Samsung's 226.6 million. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Transsion complete the top five with 145.9, 103.1, and 94.9 million smartphones shipped, respectively.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

IDC highlights that Samsung's absence from the annual leaderboard's top spot hasn't occurred since 2010, marking a significant shift. At that time, Nokia led, followed by Samsung, LG Electronics, ZTE, and Research in Motion, the manufacturers of BlackBerry devices.

While Apple played a pivotal role in dethroning Samsung, it faced competition from other Android manufacturers such as Huawei, Honor, OnePlus, and Google. Canalys suggests that Huawei's "improving strength" could pose a challenge to Apple's growth in the Chinese market. Despite having US sanctions, Huawei has integrated an advanced 7nm processor from Chinese chipmaker SMIC which is capable of running 5G speeds into Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone, according to reports.

Related topic:
AppleSamsung
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Box office summary of 2023

2w ago
Apple logo

Apple wins watch ban pause in US patent feud

2w ago
microled by samsung

The coolest gadgets from CES 2024, so far

6d ago
India warning Apple Samsung

Indian govt. warns Apple and Samsung users of security flaws: reports

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro users raise concerns over overheating issues

ওবায়দুল কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

এলিভেটেড এক্সপ্রেসওয়ের নির্মাণ কাজ চলতি বছরেই শেষ হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

পদ্মা সেতুতে দৈনিক দুই কোটি টাকা টোল আদায় হচ্ছে জানিয়ে তিনি বলেন, পদ্মা সেতুতে যানবাহন চলাচল থেকে এ পর্যন্ত টোল আদায় হয়েছে ১ হাজার ২৫২ কোটি টাকা। চলতি বছরে জুনের মধ্যেই গাজীপুরে বিআরটি প্রকল্পের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

তাপমাত্রা ১০ ডিগ্রির নিচে থাকলে বন্ধ থাকবে প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ও

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification