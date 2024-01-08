Tech & Startup
Samsung releases Galaxy A05s in Bangladesh

Samsung Galaxy A05s
Samsung Galaxy A05s has been launched in Bangladesh.

Samsung Galaxy A05s has recently been released in Bangladesh. The smartphone features the Snapdragon 680 processor, Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90 Hz display.

The phone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging support. As for the camera, it has a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 13 MP front camera. 

Samsung Galaxy A05s is available in two variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB memory version priced at BDT 21,999, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB memory version priced at BDT 26,999.

