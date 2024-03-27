Samsung Galaxy A15 5G launched in Bangladesh

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone in Bangladesh. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capacity.

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary lens, 5 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro cameras, and a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+SoC processor and Mali G67-MP2 GPU. It comes in 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB of storage, which can be extended to 1TB with a microSD card.

Galaxy A15 5G is priced at BDT 31,299.