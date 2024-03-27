Tech & Startup
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G launched in Bangladesh

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone in Bangladesh. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capacity. 

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary lens, 5 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro cameras, and a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+SoC processor and Mali G67-MP2 GPU. It comes in 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB of storage, which can be extended to 1TB with a microSD card. 

Galaxy A15 5G is priced at BDT 31,299.

