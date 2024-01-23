Avik Anwar achieves podium finishes in UAE Gulf Pro Car Round 5

According to Anwar, this achievement came despite him facing technical difficulties with his vehicles. Image: Avik Anwar

In the recent UAE Gulf Pro Car Round 5, Avik Anwar from Bangladesh secured podium positions in both races, finishing third and second in the first and second races, respectively. According to Anwar, this achievement came despite him facing technical difficulties with his vehicles.

Anwar, compelled to use the team's spare car due to unresolved issues with his main car, encountered challenges in Race 1 when the spare car experienced a failed ignition coil. Starting from the back of the grid, Anwar managed to climb to third place but was later disqualified due to a technical infringement.

In Race 2, after rectifying the ignition coil issue, Anwar led the race until the penultimate corner, where his car experienced a failure. Despite this, he succeeded in finishing in second place, albeit with the car in a compromised state.

These results come ahead of the final rounds of the championship, scheduled to take place in March, marking the end of the current season. Anwar's performances in these rounds will be pivotal for his overall standing in the championship.