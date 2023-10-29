Avik Anwar secures double win in Round 1 of Gulf Pro Car Championship

Avik Anwar from Bangladesh has secured first place in both races of Round 1 at the Gulf Pro Car Championship 2023-24. The event was held at the Yas Marina F1 track in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Anwar holds the distinction of being the only international race winner from Bangladesh and he remains the only racer from the country to have achieved wins at F1 tracks globally.

Last year, the Bangladeshi racer finished third in the Gulf Pro Car Championship. With these recent wins, he appears to be on track to potentially improve upon his previous standing in the current season.

It is notable that the entire team backing Anwar, from engineers to trackside support, is comprised of Bangladeshi nationals.

The Gulf Pro Car championship, an esteemed UAE-based race series, extends its platform to international competitors, allowing them to compete in a diverse range of classes and categories. Spanning over six events within the UAE, the championship caters to both budding racers and seasoned international teams, offering a competitive arena for all involved.

With Round 1 now concluded, all eyes will be on Anwar and his Bangladeshi team as they gear up for the forthcoming races, with hopes of clinching the championship title this year.