Avik Anwar 1st in the final rounds of Gulf Pro Car Championship

Avik Anwar from Bangladesh has won first place in both Round 1 and Round 2 of the final instalment of the 2023-2024 Gulf Pro Car Championship. The international racing competition was held in Dubai Autodrome on March 30, 2024, where Avik competed against drivers from UAE, UK, France, Italy, India, and Russia, to win both rounds.

According to Avik, he competed in the races while recovering from a rib fracture. The races, with two twenty-minute contests comprising 18 laps each, were conducted after iftar, adds Avik. Despite facing physical challenges, the racer from Bangladesh was able to secure the top position in both rounds of the finals.

Avik competed against drivers from UAE, UK, France, Italy, India, and Russia, to win both rounds of the final competition. Image: Avik Anwar

Avik has previously achieved podium finishes in UAE Gulf Pro Car Round 5 earlier in the year, and secured a double win in Round 1 of the Gulf Pro Car Championship in October last year. His achievements make him the first Bangladeshi motorsport winner as well as the only international racing champion from Bangladesh.