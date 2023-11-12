Avik Anwar 3rd in Gulf ProCar Round 2; dedicates win to Palestine

Avik dedicates his win to the people of Palestine.

In an emotionally charged Round 2 of the Gulf ProCar Series at Dubai Autodrome Circuit, Avik Anwar, the noted Bangladeshi racer, clinched two remarkable third-place finishes. Avik Anwar dedicated both his podium finishes to the people enduring hardships in Palestine and his late colleague, Ashfaq from Maven Autos.

The Gulf ProCar Series, a high-profile racing event, witnesses participation from seasoned drivers across the globe.

Earlier in October, Avik Anwar clinched first place in both races of Round 1 of the Gulf ProCar Championship 2023-24. The event was held at the prestigious Yas Marina F1 track in Abu Dhabi.

The Gulf ProCar championship, an esteemed UAE-based race series, extends its platform to international competitors, allowing them to compete in a diverse range of classes and categories. Spanning over six events within the UAE, the championship caters to both budding racers and seasoned international teams, offering a competitive arena for all involved.