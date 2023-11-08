Maven Autos CEO Ashfaqur dies in bike accident

The founder and CEO of Maven Autos, Md Ashfaqur Rahman, died in a bike accident early today.

He fell off his bike on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway around 2:30am. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 3:30am, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Ashfaqur travelled to Mawa last night for some work, according to Rakibul Hasan, store and customer service officer of Maven Autos, who spoke with The Daily Star.

"As it was getting late, two of his assistants went to Mawa in another bike to escort him back to Dhaka. On their way back, near Lebukhali bridge, they found out his bike was lying on the highway," he said, adding that Ashfaqur was found lying 20–25 yards away from his motorbike.

It is not clear if he lost control of his bike or some other vehicle was involved.

According to a Facebook post of Maven Autos, his namaz-e-janaza will be held today at 1:00pm in Maven Autos Experience Centre in capital's Tejgaon.