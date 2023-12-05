4 websites to track cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung is currently developing in the Bay of Bengal, and various websites are available for real-time tracking and information on the storm's trajectory:

VentuSky

VentuSky offers a combination of 3D mapping and weather forecasting. It provides comprehensive weather data including wind direction, precipitation, cloud cover, air pressure, and snow cover across different altitudes. The website's design enables both broad and location-specific forecasts.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather, known for its extensive global weather predictions, utilises advanced forecasting technology and current weather data. It is also commonly used as a default weather application on many Android smartphones.

Windy

Windy is recognised for its quick updates, ease of use, comprehensive coverage, and accurate forecasts. The platform is particularly useful for monitoring severe weather conditions and planning outdoor activities, offering a range of visual tools for weather tracking.

Zoom Earth

Zoom Earth specialises in real-time tracking of severe weather patterns, including cyclones like Michaung. The platform's user-friendly graphical interface facilitates easy monitoring of adverse weather conditions.