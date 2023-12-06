Aamir Khan stranded in Chennai floods, rescued after 24 hours

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who relocated to Chennai for his mother's treatment, was amongst those stranded in the floods as Cyclone Michaung hit near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast. The actor was eventually rescued after 24 hours.

Images of the "Laal Singh Chaddha" star being evacuated garnered widespread attention on social media. Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who faced a similar predicament at his residence, posted two photos from the rescue, capturing Aamir and himself on a boat surrounded by rescue personnel.

Vishnu expressed gratitude, stating, "Appreciation to the Fire and Rescue Department for assisting individuals like us who were stranded. Rescue operations initiated in Karapakkam, witnessing three operational boats already. TN government is doing commendable work during these challenging times. Thanks to all the dedicated administrative personnel."

Cyclone Michaung, a severe cyclonic storm, traversed the Bay of Bengal, reaching the north coast of Tamil Nadu before moving towards Andhra Pradesh. While the water has subsided in the city, disruptions in power supply and lingering chaos persist.