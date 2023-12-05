Cyclone Michaung turns into severe cyclonic storm

Light rain, thundershowers likely in 8 divisions, says BMD

Cyclonic storm "Michaung" over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas moved northwestwards further and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay over the same area at 6:00am today, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It is likely to move north-northwestwards and may cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, it said.

It was centred at 6:00am today about 1,530km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,500km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,345km southwest of Mongla port and 1,375 km southwest of Payra port, said the bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signals no two.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, added the bulletin.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 110 kph in gusts/squalls.

Sea will remain very rough near the severe cyclone centre.

Meanwhile, light rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 2-4°C over the country, as per BMD.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Odisha in the east, experienced heavy downpours yesterday as authorities issued warnings for Tropical Cyclone Michaung, which is likely to hit the southern coast with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph) and gusts up to 110 kph (68 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Torrential rains and strong winds lashing India's southern and eastern coasts have killed at least six people, officials said, as states there braced for a powerful storm expected to make landfall later Tuesday, reports AP.