Low pressure may intensify into cyclonic storm over Bay: Met office

A low-pressure area near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal within the next few days, according to a forecast by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The low over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea, said a BMD bulletin this morning.

It is likely to intensify further, said the forecast.

According to the forecast, weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country from today to Friday.

Night temperature may fall today slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.