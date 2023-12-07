Dhaka, other parts may see daylong rain today

Dhaka and many other parts of the country have been witnessing rain since early hours of today under the influence of Cyclonic storm Michaung, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

There may be rain in various parts of the country, including the capital, throughout the day, according to the Met office.

Cyclone Michaung hit the coast areas of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Met office said the cyclone over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining area moved northwards, weakened into a depression first, then into a low pressure and now lies over the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Adisha.

Dhaka has recorded 10mm of rain in the last 24 hours with the highest rainfall of 26mm was recorded in Jashore, BMD Meteorologist Manowar Hossain told The Daily Star at 9:00am.

"Today, there is a possibility of rain all over the country including Dhaka," he said.

The rain is likely to continue till tomorrow but the sky will be clear from the day after tomorrow.

According to a press release of Storm Warning Center of BMD, the cyclone is currently located in the north of Andhra Pradesh and south of Odisha state. Due to this, deep convective clouds have formed over the North Bay of Bengal and its adjacent coastal areas of Bangladesh.

It also said that light to moderate rain and thunder may occur in many places of Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and some places of Mymensingh, Dhaka and Barisal divisions today with temporary gusty winds. Along with this, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of Chittagong division.

The BMD, however, said the weather will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies across the country tomorrow. Night temperatures may remain almost unchanged across the country and day temperatures may increase slightly.

As the rain started in Dhaka in the early hours of today, many people were seen walking along the roads due to lack of public transports.

Office-goers faced difficulties while going to their respective workplaces due to the morning rain.