U-19 women determined to retain SAFF title

Bangladesh coach and captain aim to retain the title of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, which begins in Dhaka on February 2.

Bangladesh won the title of the tournament in the inaugural edition in Dhaka three years ago, and although most of those players have since graduated to the senior team, the new team under a new coach and with a new captain are determined to retain the title.

Bangladesh had begun the previous edition against Nepal at the Birshreshtho Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium, and the two teams will meet again at the same venue in the opening day on Friday after India and Bhutan meet in the opening match of the tournament.

Saiful Bari Titu, who is in charge of women's teams since the departure of Golam Rabbani Choton in May last year, informed that the 23-member squad features 14 players from the under-17 level, five from the senior team, three from BKSP and one from open trial.

"We will have to have the ambition and need hard work to translate our determination of retaining the title," Titu told media at a press briefing at the BFF House yesterday.

The veteran coach, who is on an extended contract, feels that the home environment and the round-the-year-training of the players keep his side ahead of higher-ranked India and Nepal.

"These players may not have the experience and maturity of their predecessors, but they are physically fitter," Titu said. "This will be a learning experience for the players."

Captain Afeida Khandaker, one of five players of the squad with experience of playing for the senior national team, said they want to satisfy the crowd with success.

"Our target is to play in the final, and the first match will be very important in that regard. We have good players in every position. Hopefully we can make the fans happy."

The four-team tournament will end on February 8, with the top two teams from the round-robin stage playing in the final.