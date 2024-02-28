Three new faces in Cabrera's 28-member preliminary squad 

Three new inclusions -- Syed Shah Quazem Kirmanee, Rabby Hossain Rahul, and Taj Uddin – featured in Bangladesh national football team's 28-member preliminary squad for their World Cup Qualifiers fixtures upcoming next month, head coach Javier Cabrera announced on Wednesday.

Following a two-week preparation in Saudi Arabia, starting from March 3, Bangladesh will travel to Kuwait to play against Palestine on March 21 before hosting the same opponents on March 26 at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

Kirmanee, the son of former cricketer Halim Shah, has played for Bangladesh Police FC for the past two seasons after moving from Canada.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is now a key member of Bangladesh Police FC's starting eleven, has one goal in nine Bangladesh Premier League games after scoring one in the Federation Cup match.

Rahul, who has been on loan from Bashundhara Kings to Brothers Union, is now at the peak of his form, having scored five goals in nine matches in his maiden season in the country's top flight.

"Initially I had no expectation to get a call to the national team but I grew in confidence after scoring five goals in the league, especially when senior national players except Rakib [Hossain] bhai have been struggling to get goals," said Rahul.

The 17-year-old forward is now dreaming of getting into the final squad after performing well in the practice session in Saudi Arabia.

"The way the senior players and others are supporting me, I am confident to do well in the training sessions. Besides, I am comfortable with the senior players in the training as I trained with senior players in Bashundhara Kings. However, I will be trying my best to grab the opportunity I have been given in a bid to get into the final squad," said the forward from Jashore.

Taj Uddin, who currently plays for Sheikh Jamal DC after spending his first two seasons with Saif Sporting Club and Muktijoddha Sangsad, will be joining his elder brother Saad Uddin in the national squad for the first time.

"It's, of course, a great feeling to be called into the national squad. I had been in the squad for the Asian Games, but I was unable to travel with the team owing to an injury, which frustrated me. Since then, getting a direct call to the national squad has been an added pleasure for me. And I'm very proud to play alongside my older brother in the national team," Taj Uddin added.

Apart from the three additions, Cabrera recalled goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico and defender Tapu Barman, who missed the previous qualifiers due to sanctions by their club, while defender Saad Uddin, goalkeeper Mahfuz Hasan Pritom and midfielder Chandon Roy and forwards Shahriar Emon and Arman Faisal Akash returned to the preliminary squad.

However, two key players -- striker Sheikh Morsalin and defender Tariq Raihan Kazi, who played in Bangladesh's most recent match against Lebanon -- were left out of the preliminary roster owing to injury.

Four more dropped players are goalie Pappu Hossain, Dipok Roy, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Alomgir Mollah, who were part of the squad for the November match against Lebanon.