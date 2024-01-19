Cricket fan Butler wants improved football in Bangladesh

Peter James Butler is excited to take on the job of coaching BFF Elite Academy, and the UEFA pro-license holder is well aware of Bangladeshis' passion for cricket, a discipline he also enjoys.

The former West Ham United player, who arrived in the capital yesterday, interacted with BFF Elite Academy players at Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka yesterday.

Asked about his initial perception of Bangladesh football, he said, "I have spoken to quite a few people involved with Bangladesh football after being asked whether I was interested in working there. But I think it is an emerging country. It is a country where I know they love cricket, and I love cricket because I am a Yorkshireman."

"But you know there is also a great love [for football] and it is good to see the ladies team moving upwards and forwards. But I do believe as long as there is a will to learn and create a learning environment, it is super important for these young lads and the lads coming below as it gives them the impetus and an opportunity to improve," he added.

The 56-year-old has gathered extensive coaching experience in Africa and Asia, having guided Liberia and Botswana national teams as well as Malaysian and Indonesian clubs. Showing his enthusiasm in contributing towards the development of Bangladesh football, Butler described himself as a strong believer in youth development and discipline.

"Some people may say I am overqualified [for the job], which I disagree with. I think you know you can learn something from everybody.

"I am a simple humble guy from Yorkshire, and I think if I can only educate the young players and pass on my knowledge and show these coaches and players another way of doing things, then development [in Bangladesh football] will carry on over my period," said Butler.

During his first conversation with the academy players, the Englishman told them that it is not possible to improve 10 to 20 percent overnight, adding that they should look to stay in a learning environment, absorb basic information and retain it, otherwise they will be replaced.