Thu Jan 11, 2024 06:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 06:47 PM

Sabina to play in Indian Women’s League 

Thu Jan 11, 2024 06:37 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 06:47 PM
Photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh national women's team captain Sabina Khatun has taken up an offer to play in the ongoing Indian Women's League for the last edition's runners-up Kickstart FC. 

"I have been given an offer to play in the Indian Women's League by Kickstart. I have already applied for the Indian visa and am waiting for it," Sabina told The Daily Star on Thursday.

Kickstart are in second position of the seven-team table with nine points from three matches, three less than leaders Odisha FC.
The Bengaluru-based outfit want Sabina before their next match against Sethu FC, an outfit Sabina played for in 2018.

Provided that Sabina gets the visa, she will get the opportunity to play in as many as nine matches running till March. 

Last year, a few Bangladesh players reportedly received offers to play in the Indian Women's League but the Bangladesh Football Federation did not release the players due to the potential initiation of its own Women's Super League which later failed to see the light of day. 

