One male footballer’s pay enough to form a women’s team: Sabina

When the Bangladesh Women's Football League resumed in 2020 after a seven-year hiatus, there was an expectation that the league will raise the standard of the country's women's football and also provide the players with financial benefits.

But the upcoming edition of the league is seemingly lacking in both criteria owing to the withdrawal of Bashundhara Kings, the only top-tier club in men's football which had a team in the women's league.

The hat-trick champions reportedly decided to withdraw following demands of high remunerations from the national women's team's players who were part of their squad.

The withdrawal of the Kings means that no Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side will be taking part in the women's league for the first time.

During first two editions in 2012 and 2013, Sheikh Jamal DC, Mohammedan SC, Abahani Limited, Brothers Union, Arambagh KS had taken part in the women's league. When the league resumed in the 2019-20 season, Kings were the only BPL outfit and had roped in almost all national team players.

After their withdrawal, Nasrin Sporting Club rescued some 17 national players who were part of the Kings squad by signing them in the extended transfers' window. The league will get underway on April 25.

Nasrin Sporting Club, who were runners-up in the 2019-20 season behind Kings, signed up players like Sabina Khatun, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Sanjida Khatun, Rupna Chakma, Anai Mogini, Marzia Akter, Sheuli Azim Shamsunnahar, Masura Parven, Shamsunnahar Jr, Rituporna Chakma and others.

Sabina Khatun, who will captain Nasrin FC in the upcoming edition, rejected claims that the players had asked for exuberant amounts and highlighted the difference in payment in men's and women's football in Bangladesh.

"Yes, I have also heard whispers about players asking for huge sums. But I also have a question, who asked for a huge payment?" said the Bangladesh women's team captain.

"Everyone praises women's footballers when we do well. But it is not just the federation's duty to look after the financial situation of female booters. There are a lot of clubs in the country. With the money they pay to just one male footballer, they can run an entire women's team. I don't think the girls demanded exuberant amounts," he added.

Sabina also informed that they are happy with the payment they are receiving from Nasrin SC and urged other professional football clubs to join the women's football league.

"We did not get a league last year. We have come to play as professionals and out of our love for football. All of us are more or less satisfied with what we are receiving from Nasrin SC," said Sabina.

BFF Women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiran also asked BPL clubs to take part in the women's league.

"If the clubs are professional, the competitiveness of the women's league will increase and the league will become sustainable. It is not our duty to produce players but we are doing it. The women's league won't be competitive until the clubs of the professional football league take part in it," said Kiran.

Meanwhile, two-time runners-up Atatur Rahman Bhuiyan Collage SC also roped in some national players like Tahura, Pranti, Surma, Swapna, Aklima, Afeida Khandokar, Kuati Kisku, Joynob Bibi and Halima.