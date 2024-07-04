Bruzon, Kings ‘amicably’ split after six successful seasons

After six years of remarkable achievements and a string of titles with the country's contemporary powerhouse, coach Oscar Bruzon has parted ways with five-time Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings.

Bruzon revealed the news through Facebook on Thursday, while Kings president Imrun Hasan also confirmed that they will not be renewing the contract with the 47-year-old coach.

The Spaniard wrote, "Dear BK family, I wanted to express my gratitude for the positive manner in which we reached a mutual agreement to terminate our contract after 6 years of continuous success including a participation this season at the prestigious Asian Champions League. I appreciate the opportunity to part ways amicably and with full understanding for both sides."

He added, "We have contributed on developing a unique football culture in the country, key to the long-term growth and exclusively focused on excellence delivering great results including 11 Major Titles and a last season treble. Proud to have been part of the Kings dominance."

The Spaniard was successful in the domestic circuit, winning a total of 11 trophies since the Kings started their journey in the professional football league in the 2018-19 season. However, Bruzon failed to take the formidable Kings out of the group stage in the AFC Cup four times, despite having quality foreign footballers.

It has been learned that his relationship with club officials had deteriorated last season, while the foreign players were openly involved in scuffles during BPL matches. Bruzon, however, gave a hint of it in his parting post, mentioning the need for Kings officials to "put aside their personal and particular interests" to keep the success ongoing.

"Some have to understand that the only way to achieve success is to work as one team."