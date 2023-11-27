Bruzon says ‘nothing done’ despite Kings stationed at top

Kings forward Sheikh Morsalin asks a teammate for a pass during their AFC match against Maziya at the Kings Arena in Dhaka on November 27, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bashundhara Kings coach Oscar Bruzon warned that nothing has been done after his team came from behind to defeat visiting Maziya S&RC 2-1 in their penultimate Group D match of the AFC Cup at Dhaka's Bashundhara Kings Arena on Monday.

With back-to-back victories, the Bangladesh Premier League champions lead the four-team table with 10 points from five games and are in pole position to progress into the zonal semifinals of the competition as the second-ever Bangladeshi team after Abahani.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan, on seven points, and Odisha FC, on six points, were yet to play their group match when Bruzon talked to reporters at the post-match meet.

Bruzon did not want the game between Mohun Bagan and Odisha to end in a draw in Kolkata.

"Good thing we are still keeping the top spot. Let's wait for the results. I am sure that you are going to ask about the result of the other game [between Mohun Bagan and Odisha] and I will anticipate what we don't want is a draw," Bruzon said at the post-match conference at the Kings arena.

"If there is a draw, there is also a possibility that we can finish third after the next match [against Odisha FC on December 11]. So we are in a privileged position but nothing has been done."

Bruzon would be pleased that the game ended 5-2 in Odisha's favour, meaning Kings have to avoid a defeat against Odisha to become group champions.

The Spaniard thanked the full-house crowd for backing Kings throughout the game. However, conceding the lead in every match in this competition so far has Bruzon worried.

"First of all, without our home crowd, this comeback won't be possible. So I want to thank all supporters for creating such an atmosphere here in the arena that has been very positive for our players," Bruzon said.

"Secondly, unfortunately in five AFC games, we always conceded a goal first and then we needed to come back with all our heart and change the initial plan to do a comeback. Good that it is working very well but we cannot continue [producing such comebacks]."

Bruzon was upset at one stage as his charges kept failing to convert goal-scoring chances.

"The game was very difficult, especially in the first half. Then in the second half we asked our players to play more vertically, try to avoid the central areas where Maziya were accumulating a lot of the players, and go more for crosses.

"I was upset that, again, we created more than 10 open and clear chances and it has been very difficult for us to convert the goals," said Bruzon, adding that he was confident to win the match if his charges could level the margin.

"It is true that in the minute 70 of the game, I saw a very dark cloud over Bashundhara Kings Arena and it was really difficult because we were creating a lot but could not take them home.

"The first goal was the game changer and I was sure that we would get the second goal once we got the first goal."