Kings to enter AFC Challenge League sans Robson

Five-time professional football league champions Bashundhara Kings will be without their inspirational forward Robson Da Silva in both international and domestic circuits. The club released the long-serving Brazilian two days ago, despite having enrolled him for both the newly introduced AFC Challenge League and the upcoming 2024-25 domestic season.

Robson first signed up for Kings in the 2020-21 season, before being re-signed for a two-year contract, which will come to an end at the end of November.

Kings started their pre-season preparations on September 18 -- keeping the Challenge League and domestic competitions in mind -- but the 29-year-old forward did not turn up to the preparation camp in Dhaka, allegedly demanding advance money for three months up to next November.

"We had the option of extending his contract by one year, but currently he is within six months of his contract and is open to talks with other clubs for a potential contract. So, in our extension talks, he is demanding an unimaginable amount, which is not practical from a Bangladesh perspective. We have to think about the entire team, and no player is bigger than the club itself. Thus, we have decided not to extend his contract at this point in time," Kings' media manager Ahmed Shaaek told The Daily Star.

However, another source informed that the club management verbally released Robson three days ago as the club is not in a position to send him advance money due to the current situation in the country and some restrictions from the bank.

It was also reported that Robson is all set to sign with East Bengal FC, especially after Kings' former Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon joined the Kolkata-based club -- an opponent of Kings in the Challenge League, scheduled for October 26 to November 1 in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Robson had been a key figure in establishing Kings' dominance in the domestic circuit, often stepping up with crucial goals to secure victories for the team in important matches. Over the course of four years, beginning with the 2020-21 season, he scored nearly 75 goals in around 100 domestic appearances.

Robson was also the key player for Bashundhara Kings in their AFC Cup campaign over the last three editions, where the Brazilian struck four goals. This time, Bashundhara Kings were also relying on Robson to make history by leading the team out of the group stage in the AFC Challenge League.

Ahmed Shaaek informed that they are bringing in Jasur Jumaev of Uzbekistan and Omar Sarr of Gambia from Fortis FC on loan, and have signed Charles Didier Brossou, Miguel Ferreira, Isaiah Ejeh, Jared Khasa, and Jonathan Fernandes.