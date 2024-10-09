Oscar Bruzon named coach of East Bengal

Spanish football manager Oscar Bruzon, renowned for leading Bangladeshi outfit Bashundhara Kings to five consecutive league titles, has been appointed as the head coach of East Bengal FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

"I am determined to make the most of this opportunity and fully understand the goals set by the East Bengal management," said the 47-year-old in an East Bengal statement.

"It's a privilege and a massive responsibility to manage a historical institution like East Bengal."

Bruzon's appointment comes during the international break, just two weeks before the highly-anticipated ISL derby clash against Mohun Bagan on October 19.

East Bengal are currently struggling in the league, having lost their first four matches, three of which came under the previous coach, Carles Cuadrat, who parted ways with the club.

Bruzon is the most successful coach in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League, boasting an impressive record of 94 wins in 114 matches and a points-per-match ratio of 2.59.

Under his guidance from 2018 to 2024, the Kings lost only seven matches and drew 13.

His tenure saw the club clinch five consecutive Bangladesh Premier League titles, three Independence Cup titles, and three Federation Cup titles.

As a player, Bruzon represented Gran Peña, Celta B, Universidad LP, and Pontevedra CF as a winger and central midfielder.