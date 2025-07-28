Kings appoint Brazilian coach Sergio Farias ahead of AFC Challenge League campaign

Five-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings have appointed seasoned Brazilian coach Sergio Farias as their new head coach as they prepare for their AFC Challenge League campaign -- the third tier of continental club football in Asia.

Farias, 58, brings a wealth of experience to the reigning domestic champions, having managed clubs across Asia and the Middle East, including South Korea's Pohang Steelers, with whom he won the AFC Champions League in 2009. He also served as the head coach of Brazil's U-17 national team in 2001 and held coaching roles at prominent Saudi Arabian clubs such as Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

He replaces Romanian tactician Valeriu Tița, who parted ways with the club three months ahead of his contract's expiry. Farias' latest stint was two years ago in 2023 with Kuwaiti side Kazma SC where he stayed about three months.

Kings will begin their AFC Challenge League journey with a play-off clash against Syrian outfit Al-Karamah SC in the preliminary round, scheduled for August 12 in Doha, Qatar. The winner of the one-off encounter will advance to the tournament's main stage, which features 20 teams divided into five groups.

The AFC Challenge League was introduced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last season as part of its revamped club competition structure, replacing the previous AFC President's Cup.

Farias will also have time to shape his squad and bring in foreign recruits for the domestic league, with the summer transfer window for the 2025-26 season set to close on August 15. He is expected to arrive in Dhaka by this week and take charge of Kings' training from Sunday.