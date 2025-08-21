Kings question capabilities of Cabrera and Co

Bashundhara Kings have raised doubts over the capabilities of national football team head coach Javier Cabrera and his backroom staff, questioning their insistence on two to three weeks of preparation before each FIFA international friendly.

The club's concerns were outlined in a letter sent to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag late on August 20, after the federation requested the release of 10 Kings players for the ongoing national camp ahead of September's friendlies against Nepal.

"If a national team head coach requires 15–20 days of training sessions before each FIFA international match calendar days, then this raises a serious concern on the capabilities of the coaching panel of the Bangladesh national team," read a three-page letter signed by Bashundhara Kings general secretary Biddut Kumar Bhowmik, which also argued that such demands "hamper the preparation of clubs and domestic competitions."

For the two matches on September 6 and 9, Cabrera named a 24-member squad, but has so far been training with only 13 senior players. Kings declined to release their 10 players, citing pre-season preparations and injury risks. The club has previously delayed releasing players for camps but eventually complied under FIFA regulations.

The matter is complicated by the dual role of Kings president Imrul Hasan, who also serves as BFF senior vice-president and deputy chairman of the national teams committee. In an earlier interview with a Bengali daily, Imrul said that as chairman of the professional football league committee, he had approved the domestic calendar after consulting Cabrera, who at the time had indicated that the September FIFA window would not be used.

Cabrera, asked about this apparent contradiction, admitted the discussion but said he did not want to enter into conflict with Imrul, someone he "respect a lot".

In their letter, Kings also criticised the BFF secretariat, accusing it of incompetence and poor communication.

"The BFF secretariat representatives are not complying with FIFA regulations," the letter read, adding that it was their duty to guide both the executive committee and stakeholders such as clubs and academies. The club further noted that the dispute "was created by a lack of coordination from the BFF secretariat" and argued that proper communication could have avoided the issue "easily and in a friendly manner."

Ultimately, the five-time Bangladesh Premier League champions have stuck to their stance: they will not release players early but will do so in line with FIFA's rules.

"We believe a national icon such as Hamza Chowdhury will only be available to the BFF national team on August 31, 2025, after the match between Leicester City FC and Birmingham City FC. Bashundhara Kings will also release their players on the same date, both maintaining FIFA regulations on the status and transfer of players, July 2025 edition," concluded the letter.

