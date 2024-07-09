Bashundhara Kings rope in Romanian coach Tita

Five-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings have roped in Romanian coach Valeriu Tita for the upcoming season, hoping to produce good results on both the domestic and international stages.

The 58-year-old coach brings vast coaching experience, having worked with the Syrian national football team and various clubs in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, and other countries. Tita, who last worked with Al-Ain FC of Saudi Arabia in 2023, guided Al Ittihad SC Aleppo to win the AFC Asian Cup in 2010 and has led many clubs to victory in domestic leagues and cup tournaments.

Kings' decision to appoint Tita today came just five days after parting ways with Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon.

"Though we produced good results in the domestic circuit, we could not shine at the international level. So, we roped in Tita, who has good experience guiding various Asian clubs in AFC competitions," Kings marketing and media manager Ahmed Shaeek told The Daily Star on Tuesday.

"Besides, the Romanian coach has experience handling national teams, so he knows how to manage national players. We have considered him for his vast knowledge of Asia and AFC competitions," he added.

Shaeek further informed that Tunisian trainer Khalil Chakroun and set piece coach Dorel Stoica from Romania are set to be part of the coaching staff for the upcoming domestic season, which is expected to get underway in mid-September with the Independence Cup, and prepare Kings will for the newly established AFC Challenge League in October.

Tita, along with Chakroun and Stoica, is expected to arrive in Dhaka later this month.