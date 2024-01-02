BFF withdraws BKSP suspension

Bangladesh Football Federation's appeal committee exempted Bangladesh Krira Shikha Protisthan (BKSP) from a one-year suspension and monetary fine of Tk 100,000 after the country's lone sports education institute appealed against the decision of BFF disciplinary committee.

Though the decision was made on December 28, the game's local governing body disclosed the development yesterday.

On December 10, the BFF, upon recommendation from the disciplinary committee, banned BKSP from taking part in any of its competitions for one year due to forgery and falsification of players' identities. BFF had also penalised and suspended two BKSP coaches along with four players for different tenures.

The committee, however, withdrew suspension and monetary punishment of one coach, Mohammad Shahinul Haque, while the committee instructed different clubs and institutes to follow transparent release deals with BKSP when roping in players.

The appeal committee also reduced suspension of Abahani manager Nazrul Islam to two matches from four, which was given due to his outburst during the Independence Cup semifinal match against Bashundhara Kings. The referee had given Nazrul a marching order. However, the committee upheld the monetary fine of Tk 30,000.