BKSP suspended in BFF competitions over falsification of identity

Bangladesh Football Federation has suspended Bangladesh Krira Shikha Protisthan, the only sports education of the country, from taking part in any of its competitions for one year over 'forgery and falsification' of players' identities.

The governing body of local football also penalized BKSP with one lakh taka monetary fine while slapping two of its football coaches with one-year suspension along with Tk 25,000 fine. Furthermore, four players, whose identities were forged to field them in different lower league matches, were suspended for six matches of the Bashundhara Group Second Division League.

The decisions came at a meeting of the BFF disciplinary committee on Sunday after it deemed the allegations against the institute and its aforementioned coaches and players to be beyond doubt.

A press release from the BFF stated that BKSP forged identities of three of its players while fielding them for Chawkbazar Kings in the U-17 Third Division League matches. When these three players were registered to play for BKSP in the Second Division League, it came to BFF's notice and instantly suspended them from taking part. These players later admitted to the forgery and it came out that two of their coaches were involved in the forgery.

Despite instruction from the BFF to refrain these players from the BFF competitions, BKSP fielded another player from the Third Division to the Second Division League.

The suspended coaches are: Shahinul Haque and Robiul Islam while the suspended players are: Naimur Rahman, Tahsan Hossain, Hasan Mia and Mohammad Zifat.

BFF instructed BKSP and the two coaches to pay the monetary fines within a month.