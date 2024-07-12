BKSP provides backdrop for nourishing mentality

The calm and quiet surroundings of BKSP, the national sports institute in Savar, provided the backdrop for two different teams' preparations heading into two different kinds of objectives yesterday, with the weather making for interesting training conditions.

The U-19s under coach Naveed Nawaz started their proceedings under cloud cover but would wilt under the hot sun later on. On the other hand, Bangladesh women's team, who are set to play in the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, went through their gears.

Under Naveed's watchful gaze and optimism, a new U-19 batch containing "some talented players" is taking shape. He had already produced a championship-winning side in his last stint, with cricketers like Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy coming through.

Soon, the women's side came in for their practice game against a combined side of BKSP boys and women cricketers. Their challenges are knocking hard on the doors with Asia Cup to be shortly followed by T20 World Cup at home.

The tone for what the coaches want these players to aspire to was set from the beginning of the practice match. "Go out there and live your life," one of the coaches told the two openers, Dilara Akter and Ishma Tanjim, as they walked into the middle.

Batting disasters have been too frequent in recent months for the Tigresses. There are big leaps needed to recover the mentality that saw them win against South Africa on their soil. But more than just managing disasters, the coaches wanted a change of approach, geared towards modern T20s.

"We want them to just go out there and express themselves," head coach Hashan Tillakaratne, a World Cup winner with Sri Lanka, told The Daily Star yesterday.

The efforts to encourage them have proven to be difficult so far. They were bundled out for 73 in the first practice game on July 9 against a combined side of boys and women team's stars. Yesterday, the start was slow before Shorna Akter and Ritu Moni put some tempo to the innings with late runs as they reached 97 for five in 20 overs on a surface which proved to be on the slower side.

Most of the coaching staff believe that only knowledge can help their star players perform up to potential. However, what was important was the body language of the team. They have remained upbeat throughout their sessions. As rain swept the game away in the second innings, there was hope for brighter days.

Meanwhile, 11 of the U-19 stars had HSC exams, and thus 28 out of 39 players showed up. They went through drills in hot and humid conditions. Their coaches feel that extreme weather will breed a tough mentality, not unlike what the women's team management aims for. Both prepare for different causes, but the cradle of Bangladesh sports provides a stunning environment to focus on goals.

As rain clouds loom over BKSP, both teams remain focused on their respective missions. For the U-19s, it's about nurturing the next generation of cricket stars. For the women's side, it's about reclaiming their place among Asian elites and beyond.

With a blend of youth and experience, fueled by determination and the supportive environment at BKSP, it appears both teams are poised to tackle their challenges head-on.