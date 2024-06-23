Jahanara returns as BCB announces Women’s Asia Cup squad 

Seamer Jahanara Alam and leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed made a return to the side as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad on Sunday for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, starting on July 19 in Sri Lanka.

Jahanara last featured for the Tigresses in Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in May 2023 while Rumana's last match in national colours came in a Women's T20 World Cup fixture in February of the same year.

Sabikun Nahar Jesmin and Ishma Tanjim received their maiden call-ups.

The ninth edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format and will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022.

The Tigresses were pitted in Group B along with Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, while Group A features India, Nepal, Pakistan, and the UAE.

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Shorifa Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin