Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:58 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Jahanara returns as BCB announces Women’s Asia Cup squad 

Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:58 PM
Photo: Facebook

Seamer Jahanara Alam and leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed made a return to the side as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad on Sunday for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, starting on July 19 in Sri Lanka. 

Jahanara last featured for the Tigresses in Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in May 2023 while Rumana's last match in national colours came in a Women's T20 World Cup fixture in February of the same year. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sabikun Nahar Jesmin and Ishma Tanjim received their maiden call-ups. 

The ninth edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format and will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. 

The Tigresses were pitted in Group B along with Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, while Group A features India, Nepal, Pakistan, and the UAE. 

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Shorifa Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin

Related topic:
Women's Asia Cup 2024Jahanara AlamRumana Ahmed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Two clubs back out of Women's DPL at eleventh hour

1y ago

Twin blow for Tigresses ahead of T20 WC Qualifiers

1y ago

Jahanara-Rumana dropped, Salma makes comeback for India series

12m ago

Fitness key in Jahanara’s exclusion

12m ago

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to meet in Asia Cup

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশ সার্ভিস অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের বিবৃতি দুর্নীতিকে প্রশ্রয়-সুরক্ষা দেওয়ার অপচেষ্টা: টিআইবি

‘তথ্য মন্ত্রণালয়কে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের অনুরোধ শুধু দেশের গণমাধ্যমের স্বাধীনতাই নয়, পুরো জবাবদিহিমূলক গণতান্ত্রিক ব্যবস্থার জন্য অশনিসংকেত।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামী বছর হজে যেতে পারবেন ১ লাখ ২৭ হাজার বাংলাদেশি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification