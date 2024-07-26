Tigresses ‘couldn’t understand what they wanted’

Familiar batting woes returned for Bangladesh in a disheartening 10-wicket loss in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup semifinal against India in Dambulla yesterday, with skipper Nigar Sultana Joty mentioning that she had no clue about what they wanted to achieve in a shambolic batting effort.

"We couldn't understand what we wanted," Joty, at the post-match presentation ceremony, reflected on the huge-margin loss as India restricted the Tigresses to a meagre 80 for eight before chasing it down with ease in just 11 overs.

When opener Dilara Akter flicked Renuka Singh for six over deep square leg in the very first over, it appeared the batting unit had the resolve to challenge an in-form Indian outfit, who had romped to the semifinal unbeaten.

However, Dilara was dismissed in the very next delivery, holing out to deep midwicket while trying to play a similar shot. The Tigresses went on to lose three wickets in the Powerplay, the last of those of in-form opener Murshida Khatun, who had hit a career-best 59-ball 80 against Malaysia in the previous game, as Bangladesh slumped to three for 21 in 4.5 overs.

"Losing too many wickets in the Powerplay hurt. When top order is not making runs, it is difficult for teams to come up with runs," Joty rued that phase of play.

Unable to recover, Bangladesh slumped further to 44 for six and were eventually restricted to a low total.

Renuka, who was named player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers for India with all three of her wickets coming in the Powerplay. That set the tone for another batting mishap as apart from Joty's 51-ball 32 and a cameo 18-ball 19 from Shorna, no other batter was able to reach double figures.

Joty also praised Shorna for the type of character she showed down the order.

"Shorna has a job to do in the five-six overs, unlucky today as she did not get much strike. She is showing her capability, she came from the Under-19s and is showing character," Joty said.

India, unscathed, cruised to the target as Smriti Mandhana, who came out to open the innings, hit a 39-ball 55 while her opening partner Shefali Verma remained unbeaten on 26.

For Bangladesh, it was another quizzical batting effort.

Bar the 191 for two that the Tigresses posted in the Group B game against Malaysia, the batting effort showed no signs of improvement as of late. Oftentimes, Bangladesh batters went into their shell, and against India, they failed to apply themselves against some tight bowling.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup at home in October, questions remain as to how the batting unit can thwart such disasters.

"It is about mentality. They are capable of playing shots, but against India, they played differently. We need to work on our batting, we are losing games because of it. Before the World Cup, we will try and rectify our mistakes," Joty added.