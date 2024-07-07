Jessy’s moment to shine

It's a dream come true moment for Bangladesh's Shathira Jakir Jessy as she is all set to officiate in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from July 18-28.

Jessy had previously officiated matches in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong last year. Apart from conducting regular domestic and international matches, Jessy also conducted a high-stake match between Mohammedan SC and Prime Bank during the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2023-24.

However, the upcoming Women's Asia Cup will be the biggest international break for the former national cricketer as she will be the first Bangladeshi women's umpire to officiate at any senior level of a regional or global tournament.

"It's obviously a great feeling," Shathira told The Daily Star yesterday.

"After conducting matches during the last Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong, I set myself a target to officiate in the Asia Cup. In between, I also officiated matches during the Premier Cup in Malaysia this year along with other international matches and DPL. But the Asia Cup will be the biggest tournament so far in my career.

"Actually, this is the biggest tournament after the World Cup. I have really worked hard in the last two years for this and finally, my target has been fulfilled," she added.

Shathira feels that the door of opportunities has been opened in this women's umpiring profession after she got exposure, both at the domestic and international level, on a regular basis. Jessy has already conducted 13 WT20Is -- 10 as on-field umpire and three as TV umpire -- and the 33-year-old former cricketer targets to officiate matches in tournaments like the World Cup.

"People all over the world now know about Bangladesh's women's umpiring. I think the acceptance level has increased globally.

"As a women's cricketer, I couldn't go to such a level but after starting umpiring, I think I have achieved something in this profession.

"Now many girls have started taking this profession seriously. The World Cup is knocking at the door and I really hope to officiate matches in that tournament as well," said Jessy, adding that umpires from Bangladesh have the calibre to be among the world's best in the coming days.

