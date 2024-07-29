Cricket
Reuters
Mon Jul 29, 2024 12:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 12:28 PM

Years of sacrifice pay off for Sri Lanka with Women's T20 Asia Cup win

Sri Lanka women's cricket team
Photo: ACC

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said years of sacrifice had finally paid off after they beat seven-times champions India by eight wickets in Dambulla on Sunday to win the Women's T20 Asia Cup for the first time.

India, who had beaten Sri Lanka five times in previous finals, including the first four editions when the tournament was played in the 50-over format, posted 165-6 after deciding to bat first.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India's openers were both dismissed by all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, who took 2-36.

In reply, Athapaththu (61) got hosts Sri Lanka off to a flying start in an 87-run partnership with player of the match Harshitha Samarawickrama for the second wicket.

Dilhari (30 not out) and Samarawickrama (69 not out) got Sri Lanka over the line with eight balls to spare at 167-2.

"We sacrificed a lot for the last 10-15 years. Finally we won this award, this trophy," said player of the series Athapaththu.

"We've played really good cricket the last 12 months. We beat England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand. We won World Cup qualifiers, now we won Asia Cup."

Women's cricket Women's Asia Cup 2024
