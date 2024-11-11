Sabina, Ritu Porna visit SBNCS

The stars of Bangladesh Women's national football team captain Sabina Khatun and Rituporna Chakma visited the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today. They were welcomed to the SBNCS by national cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joti who showed them around. The footballers, fresh from their SAFF Championship triumph, also tried their hands in cricket at the indoor practice facility of SBNCS and impressed Joti with their skills.

