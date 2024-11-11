Sports
Star Sports Desk
Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:35 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:44 AM

Most Viewed

Sports

Sabina, Ritu Porna visit SBNCS

Star Sports Desk
Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:35 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:44 AM
Photo: FACEBOOK

The stars of Bangladesh Women's national football team captain Sabina Khatun and Rituporna Chakma visited the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today. They were welcomed to the SBNCS by national cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joti who showed them around. The footballers, fresh from their SAFF Championship triumph, also tried their hands in cricket at the indoor practice facility of SBNCS and impressed Joti with their skills.

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Nigar Sultana JotySabina KhatunRitu Porna Chakma
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BKSP nourishing mentality for athletes

BKSP provides backdrop for nourishing mentality

4m ago

I was aiming for goal: Ritu Porna affirms about wonder strike

1w ago

Joty and Co ready to ‘dream of something bigger’

1m ago
Joty's excitement for T20 World Cup

Joty revels in the prospect of ‘wonderful’ home T20 World Cup

6m ago

Sabina & Co begin title-defence today

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রতিমন্ত্রীর পদমর্যাদায় ৩ বিশেষ সহকারী নিয়োগ

তিনজন নতুন উপদেষ্টার শপথ গ্রহণের পরে বিশেষ সহকারীদের নিয়োগ দিলেন অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

প্রচলিত ব্যাংকে ইসলামি ব্যাংকিং বন্ধ হতে যাচ্ছে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে