A triumphant return

Bangladesh, winners of the SAFF Women's Championship, returned home from Nepal with their second consecutive regional title amid huge enthusiasm from fans and media personnel at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday.

Although the women in red and green did not demand any open-top bus parade this time, unlike the last time around, an open-top double-decker bus of BRTC, decked with pictures of the triumphant team, was ready to welcome the team.

After being received with bouquets inside the airport, the team started their long journey towards the BFF House in Motijheel, with the parade followed by hundreds of jubilant fans lining up the streets on both sides. The players responded spontaneously to the crowd, waving hands, some even throwing flower petals at the fans.

It was an overwhelming experience at the VIP gate of the airport as hundreds of media personal flocked to grab footage and soundbites of the SAFF champions, with the security personnel sweating to control the crowd.

Head coach Peter Butler, captain Sabina Khatun, the tournament's best player Ritu Porna Chakma and best goalkeeper Rupna Chakma came out through the VIP lounge with the prestigious trophy to meet the press.

"I've always said there's great potential within the women's game. I'm really delighted with the girls, and especially for the people of Bangladesh. it makes me very very proud to represent Bangladesh," Butler said at the crowded press briefing.

"It's not the fact that we won it, it's the fact how we won it. We won it playing really good football, beginning from Day 1. Whatever team we've put out were competitive, everybody played their part, from the 23 squad," the coach added.

Thanking the people behind this success, captain Sabina said that she feels similar happiness to the time when Bangladesh had lifted the trophy for the first time two years ago.

"Winning the trophy for the second time feels like the first one and the gathering of such huge number of people prove how much the people of Bangladesh love football."

"We are very happy to deliver this trophy for the countrymen. Please keep us in your prayers so that we can deliver more trophies in coming days," said Ritu Porna.

The fans at the BFF premises created a festive atmosphere, chanting slogans for the team and for Bangladesh.

Following their arrival at the BFF House, the winning members met Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, who declared Tk one crore reward for the team.

"The honourable chief adviser expressed his interest to meet the members of the national women's football team, who have been invited at his residence on Saturday," Asif said in a short briefing.

"The youth and sports ministry has declared Tk one crore for the team for delivering a beautiful gift to the nation as it is an international success," added Asif.

"There are some allegations regarding facilities in women's football team and women's cricket team. To address those problems, we have already spoken to the BFF and will discuss the issues with the BCB. We are hopeful about solving these issues. The way the women athletes are bringing international success, we believe they can bring big trophies in coming days and the government is willing to help them," the sports adviser added.