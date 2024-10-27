Bangladesh storm into final with 7-1 thrashing of Bhutan

Tohura Khatun scored a hattrick while skipper Sabina Khatun bagged a brace as defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the final of the SAFF Women's Championship with a 7-1 win against Bhutan in Kathmandu today.

Rituporna Chakma and Masura Parvin also got on the scoresheet for Peter Butler's charges, who conceded the only goal late in the first half after having raced to a 5-0 lead within 35 minutes.

It might not have been the impeccable 8-0 win of the last edition's semifinal against the same opposition two years ago, but given the improvement Bhutan have made over the past year or so, this will be a massive warning to whoever Bangladesh face in Wednesday's final, to be decided through the second semifinal later today between five-time champions India and hosts Nepal.

Tohura Khatun took her tally in the tournament to five goals following her hattrick. Photo: BFF

Coach Peter Butler brought one change from the 3-1 win against India, with Mosammat Sagorika replacing the injured Shamsunnahar Jr in attack.

It was that India game's two-goal scorer Tohura, though, who hogged all the limelight, scoring two exquisite goals with curling efforts from just outside the box after Rituporna's bullet of a shot had given the women in red and green an early lead.

Sabina, much maligned for her performances in the last two games and for brewing some controversy, scored a brace as Bangladesh put clear daylight between the two sides.

After two ineffective performances, Bangladesh Sabina Khatun found her mojo back with two goals. Photo: BFF

Playing high-line of defence and having a bit of miscommunication here and there saw the defending champions live some nervy moments in both halves, one of which resulted in the 41st-minute equaliser from Deki Lhazom. However, overall the Bhutanese side, who came into the match with a 17-1 goal record in this campaign, could not trouble Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma too much.

The Bangladesh team took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half as Sabina, Sagorika, Rituporna were all subbed off, yet there was enough left in the tank to see Tohura get her hattrick in the 58th minute and Masura getting in on the scoresheet with a header on 72 minutes.