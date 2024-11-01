Football
Atique Anam
Fri Nov 1, 2024 07:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 1, 2024 07:00 AM

Most Viewed

Football

A victory that should unite a divided nation

Atique Anam
Fri Nov 1, 2024 07:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 1, 2024 07:00 AM
Bangladesh team ride on an open-top bus following their triumphant return from Nepal. Photo: Prabir Das

The SAFF Women's Championship success could not have come at a better time for Bangladesh, a nation divided along many lines and one that is trying to recalibrate its identity following a major shake-up in its socio-political landscape.

The win may not have generated as much euphoria as two years ago when Sabina Khatun and Co first proved their supremacy at the South Asian level. That is probably because Bangladesh were one of the favourites this time around and the outcome was not too much of a surprise. Or perhaps it could be because of the current state of our collective being: our hearts full of desire for a brighter future, yet our minds numbed by the fear of uncertainty. But that is exactly why this victory should be more significant than the previous one.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This victory could at least teach us, as a nation, a lesson or two about sticking together through tough times and achieving glory through unity. That's because this group of girls have not only conquered South Asian football, twice in a row now, they have been conquering extreme social, cultural, and economic hardship, injustice even, all through their lives.

If you ever happened to have stepped inside the Bangladesh Football Federation premises in the bustling city centre of Motijheel, you may have wondered how this group of girls, living in such a shabby dormitory, go on to conquer a much-more privileged opponent like India.

Bangladesh team celebrate their win against Nepal in SAFF Women's Championship final. Photo: SAFF

The answer, perhaps, lies with the fact that these Bangladeshi girls have taken on adversaries from a very young age -- adversaries in the form of social stigma related to women in sports and in the form of their families' desire to marry them off at a very young age.

Our women's football team is an extremely diverse sporting unit as they come from all corners of the country -- from the remotest village on the coastal belt to the foothills of Garo mountains, from the dreary flatlands on the north to the mountainous terrains on the southeast. They come from diverse ethnicities, religions, caste and creed -- all living under the same roof, sharing their lives through football all the while trying to forget the ills of the past.

Many of them come from communities which face racial abuse till this day because they don't share the same culture with the majority. Many of them have seen their kinsmen live in constant fear of those who oppress them and try to usurp their land and properties. But these girls have taken all those episodes in their stride and made the country proud, leaving the countrymen sing their praise in unison.

Now it is the state's responsibility to ensure these girls get a better life and start across all sectors of the society the practice of equality and inclusivity, which have been catchwords of Bangladesh's 'second independence'.

Related topic:
SAFF Women's ChampionshipBangladeshracereligionPolitics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Good v Evil' again as Bolt, Gatlin ready for 100m duel

8y ago

Sabina and Co brace for SAFF defence showdown

2w ago

Jenson Button cleared to race in Germany after eye check-up

8y ago
‘Girls tend to be strong by default when it comes to playing football’

‘Girls tend to be strong by default when it comes to playing football’

10m ago

Formula 1: Hamilton wins to take title showdown to final race

7y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বাংলাদেশে সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতন নিয়ে যা বললেন ট্রাম্প

ট্রাম্পের মতে, বর্তমানে বাংলাদেশ পুরোপুরি বিশৃঙ্খল পরিস্থিতির মধ্যে রয়েছে।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মাটি খুঁড়ে ১৫ কোটি টাকার অবৈধ সিগারেট স্ট্যাম্প জব্দ

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে