BCB announces Tk 20 lakh reward for SAFF winning women’s football team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced a Tk 20 lakh reward for the country's women's football team that won the SAFF Women's Championship.

The women in red and green beat Nepal 2-1 in the final of the tournament yesterday in Kathmandu and defended the title they won for the first time in 2022.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed congratulated the players and the entire team management: "We are immensely proud of our women's football team for their remarkable performance in the SAFF Championship. The BCB joins the celebration of the sports fraternity of the country.

"Their victory serves as inspiration and hope for all sportsmen and women in Bangladesh. We also extend our congratulations to the Women's Football Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

"The BCB is committed to uplifting women's participation in sports. This historic victory will boost interest and support across the nation."