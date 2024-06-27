Women booters to play Bhutan in July

Bangladesh women's team pose before their second and final FIFA friendly match against Chinese Taipei at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on June 03, 2024. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh women's football team are set to play two more FIFA international friendly matches against Bhutan to utilise the July window and prepare for the upcoming SAFF Women's Championship.

The women in red and green will fly out to Thimphu on July 8 and will be in action on July 11 and 14, before returning home on July 15. The decision was made at the meeting of Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) women's committee on Wednesday.

"We were supposed to play a four-nation tournament involving hosts Lebanon, Jordan, Nepal and Bangladesh, but the situation in Lebanon did not permit it. So, we wanted to utilise the July window and arranged Bhutan matches following no response from other countries," BFF executive member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, who presided the meeting, told The Daily Star, adding that they had also proposed Nepal, who, however, expressed their inability to make necessary arrangement within a short time.

"Playing against Bhutan will also be a part of the preparation for the girls ahead of the SAFF Women's Championship [running from October 17-30], but we are also trying to arrange more friendly matches in the September window," she further informed.

Earlier this year, Bangladesh women's team played two home matches against Chinese Taipei in the May-June window, where they suffered 4-0 and 1-0 defeats.