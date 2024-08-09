Sabina, Maria excited for WCL journey

Having completed the official formalities with Royal Thimphu College (RTC) FC of Bhutan, four of the country's top female footballers are poised to make history in the inaugural AFC Women's Champions League (WCL).

More Bangladeshi female footballers could have participated if local clubs had entered the competition, but Sabina Khatun, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, and Ritu Porna Chakma earned an unexpected chance to play due to their strong performances in recent FIFA friendlies against hosts Bhutan.

Ahead of their scheduled departure on August 12, Bangladesh captain Sabina and her deputy Maria expressed their excitement about participating in the AFC WCL, vowing to give their best for RTC FC.

"Firstly, I want to thank the RTC team for giving us the opportunity to play in the AFC Women's Champions League," Sabina told The Daily Star yesterday. "It's a great moment for us to be part of such a prestigious tournament. We will do our best for them," she added.

For Maria, get the chance to play in this tournament has been "a significant achievement" in her career after making the cut in the national side.

"For Monica, Ritu, and me, this is our first time going abroad to play for a club. It's an amazing feeling to get such an opportunity outside the country.

"I had hoped to play abroad, and some of us once received offers from Indian teams, but we couldn't make it happen due to international commitments," said the midfield orchestrator.

In the preliminary stage of the competition, RTC FC will play their Group D opener against Bam Khatoon of Iran on August 25 before taking on Kitchee SC of Hong Kong on August 28 in Thimphu.

Maria is expected to pair with Monica at the heart of the midfield, replicating the chemistry they've developed while playing for the national team over different age levels.

"We definitely have a good understanding, but RTC will decide who plays where. Both of us will try our best to be in the starting eleven and put on a good show for RTC," said Maria.

Initially, Bangladesh's football authorities were reluctant to release the four players for RTC, preferring they focus on preparations for the upcoming SAFF Women's Championship in October. However, they eventually agreed, allowing theirkey players to gain valuable experience ahead of the regional women's football extravaganza.

In light of SAFF Championship preparations, Sabina said, "Only four of us will play in the Champions League, but we have to think about the whole Bangladesh team. I think we should play at least three or four practice matches ahead of the SAFF Women's Championship."