Sabina & Co begin title-defence today

Bangladesh will begin their title-defence of the SAFF Women's Championship against Pakistan today and will look to book a semifinal berth with a victory in Kathmandu.

The match will kick off at 5:45pm Bangladesh time at the Dashrath Stadium, the very venue where two years ago Bangladesh achieved their greatest success in women's football, lifting the trophy of the South Asian competition for the first time with a 3-1 win against hosts Nepal in the final.

On way to that famous triumph, Golam Rabbani Choton's charges had beaten every opposition that they came up against, including a 6-0 drubbing of Pakistan in the group stage.

That was, interestingly, the only occasion that these two teams met in the competition's past six-editions, with the only other meeting between the two sides coming at the 2010 South Asian Games, where Bangladesh had won 1-0 in Dhaka.

Sabina Khatun, Bangladesh's all-time top-scorer and inspirational captain, scored in both games – the only goal in the 2010 victory and a hattrick in the 6-0 win in 2022.

After watching Pakistan put up a fight against five-time champions India in the tournament's first match, which ended in a 5-2 win for India, Sabina believes this time Pakistan will be a much different proposition for them.

"This Pakistan team are much better than the last time. They tried to play toe-to-toe with India. It won't be easy. It will be a challenge for us," the Bangladesh skipper said following an hour-long training session in Kathmandu's St Xavier's Ground yesterday.

Sabina, the top-scorer of last edition, however said that their target is to ensure the semifinals with a victory in the first match.

"It won't be easy for any team to take the title home," the 30-year-old forward said. "Our target will be to get the opening goal and take the chances that we create."

Sabina feels the team will miss striker Sirat Jahan Swapna and defender Akhi Khatun -- two of their stars from the previous campaign, but it is an opportunity for others to step up.

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler believes his side are one of the best in terms of quality and that he would hope to see them do justice to the talent with a disciplined effort.

"I think technically we will be up there with the best. From a tactical and discipline point of view, I really hope we hone in on those qualities. This team has a lot to offer," the British coach opined.