Krishna wants a match against Barcelona Femini

Krishna Rani Sarkar shaking hands with the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: CA Press Wing

SAFF Women's Championship winning Bangladesh team members made quite a few propositions when hosted by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his official residence, Jamuna, today.

While most of the players spoke about their accommodation, practice facility and salary issues, forward Krishna Rani Sarkar proposed to organise a friendly match with European champions Barcelona Femini, the women's football team of the Spanish giants.

A press release sent by the Chief Adviser's press wing stated that Krishna requested the Chief Adviser to arrange a friendly match for them outside Asia, preferably against European Champions League winners Barcelona.

Professor Yunus's affiliation with FC Barcelona is well-documented. The Nobel Laureate, who was an advisor and ambassador for the Paris Olympics, has a well-documented relationship with European footballing giants FC Barcelona.

The 84-year-old visited the club a number of times. Barcelona's women's team are currently European champions while their midfielder Aitana Bonmati is a two-time reigning Ballon d'Or winner.

The Chief Adviser, after hearing demands of the women's footballers, asked them to send their demands in written. "Do not hesitate to write whatever you wish. We will try to fulfil your demands. If anything can be addressed now, we will do it now."

