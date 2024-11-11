NSC issues 32 cheques to disburse Tk 1 crore reward for SAFF champions

National Sports Council (NSC) has issued 32 cheques for players and support staff of the SAFF winning Bangladesh women's football team, equally disbursing the promised Tk 1 crore reward for bringing home the regional football title for the second time in a row, said sports Adviser Asif Mahmud on social media.

"The announced reward cheques are set to be handed over to the players," read a post on his verified Facebook page accompanying a screenshot of an NSC notice declaring that cheques worth Tk 3,12,500 named for all the players and officials have been issued and are ready to be handed over.

Earlier on October 31, the sports and youth Adviser had announced that the ministry would award the champion team and its support staff Tk 1 crore.

Bangladesh beat Nepal 2-1 in the final in Kathmandu on October 30 to win their second successive SAFF title.