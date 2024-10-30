BCB asked to amend constitution

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set for an important meeting today with many important discussions to be held. The board is currently operating without any standing committee since Faruque Ahmed took charge of the BCB presidency following the resignation of Nazmul Hassan Papon.

Two separate letters have been sent to the BCB on October 28 and 29 from the National Sports Council (NSC), asking for clarification. The one sent on October 28 sought clarification on how many directors' positions are vacant due to absence from three consecutive board meetings, according to Clause 15.2 of the BCB constitution.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, many BCB directors have remained absent. The NSC also sought to learn whether any steps have been taken regarding fulfilling the vacant posts, according to section 13.4 of the BCB constitution.

In another letter dated October 29, NSC wrote that it feels the need for forming a sub-committee to reform the BCB constitution. The NSC letters mentioned that issues discussed in the said letters are very important.

The board is also expected to discuss the issue of Shakib Al Hasan's selection for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan in UAE. The all-rounder was set to play in his final Test in Mirpur but was advised not to come to the country by Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud. Shakib, who had already travelled to Dubai to return to the country, left without playing his final Test.

Shakib had said that he would bid goodbye to international cricket with the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, selectors remained unsure whether to pick him for the upcoming series in UAE until discussion with the board and the BCB president.

Meanwhile, all-format skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto had expressed wish to step down from captaincy and the BCB is yet to officially comment on the issue.