CWAB election on September 4

The Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) announced that its election will take place on September 4, following a meeting yesterday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium premises in Mirpur.

All current and former national team players, as well as all current first-class players, will have voting rights. Convener Saleem Sahed informed that the decision was taken during the last AGM in July, where it was also decided that life membership would be open to everyone for Tk 1 lakh, for those who registered under CCDM from 1975 to date.

CWAB formed the election commission, with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu appointed as chairman, while Nasir Ahmed Nasu and Habibul Bashar have been appointed as members of the election committee.

CWAB also thanked the NSC for allotting an office at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Cricketers such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, and Mohammad Mithun were present during the media briefing.

In the last 15 years, CWAB has not held any elections, and current players were not involved.

"You have seen that previously, current players were not involved with CWAB because we felt that those who had responsibilities would work for us. We have waited for the last 15 or even 20–30 years and suffered. So, from every sector, we tried to bring everyone together and understand the problems," Mithun told reporters, adding that players want leadership where they are represented so that their rights are prioritised.