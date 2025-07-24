Former national cricketer Mir Belayet Hossain passes away

Former Bangladesh national team wicketkeeper-batter Mir Belayet Hossain passed away on Wednesday evening in Mymensingh. He was 70.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed deep condolences at his passing and extended heartfelt sympathy to his bereaved family.

Belayet represented Bangladesh from 1977 to 1984 and was part of the squad for the 1979 ICC Trophy. He was a well-known figure in domestic cricket, having played for Abahani, Kalabagan, Rupali Bank, Agrani Bank and Dhanmondi Club in Dhaka's club circuit, as well as for Mymensingh District in the National Cricket Championship.

After retiring from playing, he continued contributing to the game as a match referee in 79 first-class, 81 List A and one T20 match. He also served as a regional development manager for the BCB.

The Bangladesh Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association also expressed their deepest condolences.

