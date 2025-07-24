Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:45 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:49 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Former national cricketer Mir Belayet Hossain passes away

Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:45 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:49 AM
Star Sports Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:45 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:49 AM
PHOTO: BCB

Former Bangladesh national team wicketkeeper-batter Mir Belayet Hossain passed away on Wednesday evening in Mymensingh. He was 70.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed deep condolences at his passing and extended heartfelt sympathy to his bereaved family.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Belayet represented Bangladesh from 1977 to 1984 and was part of the squad for the 1979 ICC Trophy. He was a well-known figure in domestic cricket, having played for Abahani, Kalabagan, Rupali Bank, Agrani Bank and Dhanmondi Club in Dhaka's club circuit, as well as for Mymensingh District in the National Cricket Championship.

After retiring from playing, he continued contributing to the game as a match referee in 79 first-class, 81 List A and one T20 match. He also served as a regional development manager for the BCB.

The Bangladesh Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association also expressed their deepest condolences.
 

Related topic:
Mir Belayet HossainBCBcricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

I don’t think Bangladesh batters are mentally fit: Akram

2w ago

BCB in discussion to play Afghanistan in October

5d ago

BPL draft not before October

3w ago

Victory in frames: Tigers roar past Pakistan

3d ago
BCB election deadline

Deadline nears but no clear path yet for BCB polls

6d ago
এভিএস
|বাংলাদেশ

নারী কর্মীদের ছোট হাতা ও স্বল্প দৈর্ঘ্যের পোশাক পরা বাদ দিতে বললো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

সব স্তরের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের জন্য ড্রেস কোড নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য রাতেই হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হলো খালেদা জিয়াকে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে