Star Sports Desk
Mon Jul 14, 2025 09:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 09:20 PM

BCB holds discussion with players on BPL

Photo: BCB

The BPL Governing Council of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday hosted an open discussion session with experienced cricketers to discuss the future of the Bangladesh Premier League.

The session was titled 'BPL Players' Mic' and the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, and Zakir Hasan joined the session in person, while Najmul Hossain Shanto participated via video call.

BCB president Aminul Islam, BPL chairman Mahbubul Anam, BPL secretary Nazmul Abedeen Fahim and board directors and senior officials attended the session.

The cricketers shared first-hand insights on current challenges, potential improvements and ideas to further professionalise and globalise the league.

Earlier in the day, the BCB president held an extensive discussion session at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur with key personnel from the game development department, the High Performance (HP) Unit, the Bangladesh Tigers Programme and the Bangladesh A Team.

cricketBCBBPL
