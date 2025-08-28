No. 11 batter Anamul top-scores as Bangladesh A crumble against South Australia

A batting collapse crippled Bangladesh A on the opening day of their first four-day match against South Australia in Darwin on Thursday, with No. 11 batter Anamul Haque top-scoring in a disappointing total of just 114 runs lasting only 34.5 overs.

Anamul's unbeaten 27 at the tail helped Mahidul Islam Ankon's side cross the 100-run mark before they were eventually bundled out for 114.

After being sent in to bat, Bangladesh A faltered early. Wickets fell at regular intervals as pacer Wes Agar ripped through the top order. Opener Iftekhar Hossain was bowled for a duck with the score on three before Agar dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy (13) and Amit Hasan (2) in quick succession, leaving the visitors struggling at 29 for three.

Captain Ankon (9) and Shahadat Hossain (25) briefly steadied the innings with a 30-run stand for the fourth wicket but their dismissals triggered another collapse. From 59 for four, Bangladesh slid to 66 for nine, facing the prospect of being bowled out for double digits.

Anamul, primarily known for his fast-bowling, then combined with Rakibul Hasan (22) for a 48-run stand for the final wicket to lift the total into three figures.

Agar, Jerssis Wadia, and Henry Thornton each finished with three wickets to dismantle the Bangladesh A lineup.

South Australia ended the day firmly in control at 204 for five, leading by 90 runs.

Bangladesh's bowlers had earlier reduced the hosts to 47 for four, but a 96-run stand between Jason Sangha (83*) and Jack Fraser-McGurk (52), followed by an unbeaten 61-run partnership between Sangha and Harry Nielsen (28*), consolidated the innings.

Anamul, Mushfik Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Hasan Murad picked up one wicket each to bring some joy to Bangladesh A on a difficult day.