Chief selector Lipu backs Sohan as ‘best option’ despite modest T20 form

Bangladesh's recurring problem of finding consistent performers has once again come to the fore, with chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu admitting that Nurul Hasan Sohan has been recalled to the T20I side simply as the "best available back-up option."

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who last played a T20I during the 2022 World Cup in Australia, returns to the squad for the upcoming home series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup in the UAE. His selection comes despite modest returns in the shortest format in recent times.

Sohan led Bangladesh A to a disappointing ninth-placed finish (amongst 11 teams) in the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, where he managed 115 runs at a strike-rate of 113.86 in six matches. In the preceding Global Super League, he fared even worse with just 65 runs from five innings as Rangpur Rider crashed out early from the tournament.

While those figures hardly stand out, the selectors believe Sohan's experience and temperament offer more than the alternatives available.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to like-for-like replacements, we don't have many consistent performers," Lipu said in Mirpur on Saturday. "What gives us confidence is his approach to the game, his temperament, his pattern of play. Especially at number five or six, we think he can be a good choice."

The chief selector also pointed out that Sohan had impressed earlier this year in other formats, scoring centuries for the A team in both the four-day and 50-over matches against New Zealand A in May.

"His exposure in the global T20 league and the Darwin series gave him about 10 matches of preparation before rejoining the national side, which we felt was important," he added.

Ashraf added that discussions about Sohan's inclusion had taken place during the Sri Lanka series, when wicket-keeper Jaker Ali suffered an injury. "At this moment, we consider Sohan the best option as a backup," he said.

"We had a lot of discussions about Sohan during the Sri Lanka tour. At that time, we thought and realized that, given our team's formation, if everything went as planned, his chances of making the playing XI were very slim which is why we wanted him to play in the GSL."

With few other credible options available, the selectors have chosen experience over form -- a very common trait, often a forced one, when it comes to selection patterns in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, batter Saif Hassan also earned a recall, with the selectors citing his ability to slot in at various batting positions and contribute with part-time off-spin.

"We are looking for players who can provide flexibility," Lipu said, stressing that the squad required multi-dimensional cricketers.

"If there's a need in the top or middle order, let's say if Tawhid Hridoy faces any issue or injury, we believe he can cover both of these positions.

"We needed a bowler, someone who could bowl one or two overs. If we require a player at number three, four, or to bowl the new ball for an over or two, we had our eyes on Saif Hasan in that context."

Despite being backed initially, left-hander Mohammad Naim was excluded after failing to translate domestic runs to the international stage. Returning to the T20I side after three years in the Sri Lanka series, he managed just 45 runs in three matches.

"We were optimistic that he could fulfill his promise, but unfortunately that did not happen," Lipu admitted.

"Even in Darwin, he could not meet the challenge.

"I believe Naim Sheikh knows that to make a comeback and succeed at the international level but he needs to improve further. The support required for his development from the cricket board or the coaching panel will continue to be provided."

The selectors also confirmed that Mehidy Hasan Miraz missed out as the squad already had off-spinner Mahedi Hasan filling the role.